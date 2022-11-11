SKIL (Skillsoft Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Skillsoft Corp.’s stock clocked out at $1.81, up 12.42% from its previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642609 shares were traded. SKIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKIL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 28, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Ferrera Gary W bought 30,000 shares for $3.61 per share. The transaction valued at 108,270 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

TARR JEFFREY R bought 30,000 shares of SKIL for $133,170 on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 437,857 shares after completing the transaction at $4.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKIL has reached a high of $12.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4246.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKIL traded 558.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 377.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.81M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SKIL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $595.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $557.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $573.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.39M, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $589.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $608.4M and the low estimate is $561.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.