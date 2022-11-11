The name PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) closed at $43.78 up 13.48% from its previous closing price of $38.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4652192 shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PulteGroup Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 19, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $47.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Chadwick John J. sold 15,090 shares for $49.05 per share. The transaction valued at 740,119 led to the insider holds 82,590 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $58.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PHM has traded an average of 2.38M shares per day and 2.63M over the past ten days. A total of 230.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.81M with a Short Ratio of 11.68M, compared to 9.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PHM is 0.60, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 6.50% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.98 and a low estimate of $2.8, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.1 and $10.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.26. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $6.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.68B to a low estimate of $4.45B. As of the current estimate, PulteGroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.36B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.39B, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.84B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.93B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.14B and the low estimate is $12.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.