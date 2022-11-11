There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) can be one of them

The closing price of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) was $0.96 for the day, down -9.05% from the previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0959 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649901 shares were traded. AVAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVAH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Afshar David bought 10,000 shares for $2.01 per share. The transaction valued at 20,140 led to the insider holds 288,240 shares of the business.

Cunningham Patrick A. bought 3,100 shares of AVAH for $9,626 on May 26. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 122,195 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On May 20, another insider, Reisz Edwin C., who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $2.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,929 and bolstered with 888,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVAH has reached a high of $9.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5481, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9133.

Shares Statistics:

AVAH traded an average of 212.47K shares per day over the past three months and 260.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.14M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.