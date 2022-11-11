There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) can be one of them

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) closed the day trading at $24.12 up 17.14% from the previous closing price of $20.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 877585 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRBK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $26.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Press Richard S sold 5,000 shares for $30.67 per share. The transaction valued at 153,350 led to the insider holds 90,897 shares of the business.

Press Richard S sold 5,000 shares of GRBK for $150,250 on Dec 27. The Director now owns 95,897 shares after completing the transaction at $30.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Green’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRBK has reached a high of $32.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRBK traded about 546.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRBK traded about 489.54k shares per day. A total of 48.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.99M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GRBK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 3.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.38 and $5.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.87. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $391.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $457M to a low estimate of $321M. As of the current estimate, Green Brick Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342.34M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $370.9M, a decrease of -11.50% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $406M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $303.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.