There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) can be one of them

The closing price of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) was $7.65 for the day, up 14.35% from the previous closing price of $6.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719978 shares were traded. IAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on March 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $26 previously.

On March 04, 2022, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $24.

On February 01, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on February 01, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when SUKUMARAN ANIL sold 821 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 6,076 led to the insider holds 62,966 shares of the business.

SUKUMARAN ANIL sold 885 shares of IAS for $7,158 on Sep 14. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 66,876 shares after completing the transaction at $8.09 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, SUKUMARAN ANIL, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,089 shares for $7.77 each. As a result, the insider received 24,002 and left with 63,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAS has reached a high of $29.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.45.

Shares Statistics:

IAS traded an average of 561.40K shares per day over the past three months and 465.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 1.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $399M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $323.51M, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $469.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.32M and the low estimate is $447M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.