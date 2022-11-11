There is a good chance Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) closed at $6.62 in the last session, up 6.26% from day before closing price of $6.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570923 shares were traded. AHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AHT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 06, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Ansell Benjamin J MD sold 110 shares for $7.69 per share. The transaction valued at 846 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHT has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AHT traded on average about 489.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 433.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.98M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AHT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 5.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.4, with high estimates of -$1.4 and low estimates of -$1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.22 and -$4.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.22. EPS for the following year is -$4.12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.12 and -$4.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $805.41M, up 51.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.