There is a good chance BlackLine Inc. (BL) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $54.47 in the prior trading day, BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) closed at $62.12, up 14.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813006 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 122.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On October 19, 2022, Berenberg Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $60.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $75.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Woodhams Mark sold 3,941 shares for $57.82 per share. The transaction valued at 227,869 led to the insider holds 54,288 shares of the business.

Unterman Thomas sold 500 shares of BL for $28,560 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 51,805 shares after completing the transaction at $57.12 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Unterman Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $60.68 each. As a result, the insider received 30,340 and left with 51,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 46.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BL has reached a high of $132.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 552.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 765.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.94M. Shares short for BL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 4.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $134.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.09M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, BlackLine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.4M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.59M, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $520.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $525.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.71M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $641M and the low estimate is $613.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.