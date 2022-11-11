There is a good chance Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $57.05 in the prior trading day, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) closed at $65.08, up 14.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3262076 shares were traded. BLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $93.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Beckmann Jami sold 3,750 shares for $68.60 per share. The transaction valued at 257,250 led to the insider holds 30,990 shares of the business.

SHERMAN FLOYD F sold 35,000 shares of BLDR for $1,928,150 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 13,972 shares after completing the transaction at $55.09 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, SHERMAN FLOYD F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $75.68 each. As a result, the insider received 2,270,400 and left with 48,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Builders’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR has reached a high of $86.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 170.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.92M. Shares short for BLDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 6.82M, compared to 9.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.15 and a low estimate of $2.2, while EPS last year was $3.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.96 and $14.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.41. EPS for the following year is $7.87, with 13 analysts recommending between $11.65 and $5.28.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $5.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.94B to a low estimate of $4.85B. As of the current estimate, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.81B, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.13B, a decrease of -10.80% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.71B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.89B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.34B and the low estimate is $14.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.