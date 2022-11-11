There is a good chance Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) closed at $0.24 in the last session, up 0.41% from day before closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0017 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594723 shares were traded. POAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2648 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at POAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when HANDLEY DANIEL E bought 2,550 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 955 led to the insider holds 49,666 shares of the business.

HANDLEY DANIEL E bought 2,800 shares of POAI for $980 on May 25. The Director now owns 47,116 shares after completing the transaction at $0.35 per share. On May 24, another insider, ENGLE J MELVILLE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 159,500 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 59,334 and bolstered with 203,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POAI has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3351, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5514.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, POAI traded on average about 259.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 365.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.05M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for POAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 133.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 185.06k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $600k, an estimated increase of 233.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, an increase of 1,173.90% over than the figure of $233.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42M, up 745.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.6M and the low estimate is $33.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 180.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.