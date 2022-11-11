There Is Still Room For Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) closed the day trading at $28.68 up 15.46% from the previous closing price of $24.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9008092 shares were traded. ALLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALLY, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when MAGNER MARJORIE bought 2,000 shares for $27.43 per share. The transaction valued at 54,868 led to the insider holds 55,603 shares of the business.

Schugel Jason E. sold 2,500 shares of ALLY for $112,500 on Apr 19. The Chief Risk Officer now owns 82,476 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Schugel Jason E., who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $49.21 each. As a result, the insider received 123,025 and left with 84,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLY has reached a high of $53.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALLY traded about 4.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALLY traded about 4.54M shares per day. A total of 322.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.88M with a Short Ratio of 12.44M, compared to 11.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Dividends & Splits

ALLY’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 12.10% for ALLY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 310:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.36 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.01. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.28 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, Ally Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.21B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.93B and the low estimate is $8.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.