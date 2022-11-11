There Is Still Room For Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) was $2.07 for the day, up 8.95% from the previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514825 shares were traded. CDZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDZI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Heerema International Group Se bought 1,783,334 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,566,668 led to the insider holds 16,838,965 shares of the business.

BRACKPOOL KEITH bought 100,000 shares of CDZI for $194,870 on Apr 12. The Director now owns 1,898,091 shares after completing the transaction at $1.95 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, BRACKPOOL KEITH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,570 and bolstered with 1,798,091 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 174.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDZI has reached a high of $6.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3490, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4769.

Shares Statistics:

CDZI traded an average of 143.75K shares per day over the past three months and 127.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.98M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CDZI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 494.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 622.23k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $440k to a low estimate of $440k. As of the current estimate, Cadiz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142k, an estimated increase of 209.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94M, an increase of 1,266.20% over than the figure of $209.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.94M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $564k, up 371.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.86M and the low estimate is $4.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.