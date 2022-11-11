There Is Still Room For Celularity Inc. (CELU) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) was $2.13 for the day, up 14.52% from the previous closing price of $1.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500919 shares were traded. CELU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CELU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On April 06, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On January 28, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on January 28, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Celularity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELU has reached a high of $13.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3007.

Shares Statistics:

CELU traded an average of 683.24K shares per day over the past three months and 251.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.03M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CELU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 1.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.34M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.56M and the low estimate is $18.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.