There Is Still Room For Daseke Inc. (DSKE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) was $6.11 for the day, up 10.49% from the previous closing price of $5.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615466 shares were traded. DSKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DSKE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Daseke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSKE has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.86.

Shares Statistics:

DSKE traded an average of 336.45K shares per day over the past three months and 301.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DSKE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $471.5M to a low estimate of $461.5M. As of the current estimate, Daseke Inc.’s year-ago sales were $423.28M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.02M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $409.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $391.47M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.