There Is Still Room For Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) closed the day trading at $5.32 up 38.54% from the previous closing price of $3.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648384 shares were traded. LTRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LTRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on February 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On October 12, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On July 08, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2021, with a $6.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Hakam Fathi sold 2,148 shares for $5.17 per share. The transaction valued at 11,094 led to the insider holds 139,015 shares of the business.

Whitaker Jeremy sold 2,479 shares of LTRX for $12,802 on Sep 19. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 236,494 shares after completing the transaction at $5.16 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Pickle Paul H, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 16,527 shares for $5.16 each. As a result, the insider received 85,312 and left with 637,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRX has reached a high of $9.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LTRX traded about 173.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LTRX traded about 209.77k shares per day. A total of 34.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.54M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 397.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 416.72k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $32.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.6M to a low estimate of $32M. As of the current estimate, Lantronix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.5M, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $129.66M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $191.95M and the low estimate is $181.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.