There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI).

In the latest session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) closed at $14.75 up 29.27% from its previous closing price of $11.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776228 shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on July 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On April 06, 2022, BofA Securities reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $80.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on November 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $36.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTAI has traded an average of 213.51K shares per day and 160.78k over the past ten days. A total of 27.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 32.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.44% and a Short% of Float of 17.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.14 and a low estimate of -$1.5, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.39 and -$5.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.1. EPS for the following year is -$4.96, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.08 and -$6.37.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135M and the low estimate is $9.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 898.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.