There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW).

As of close of business last night, Pixelworks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.55, up 5.44% from its previous closing price of $1.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649489 shares were traded. PXLW stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PXLW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Aman Haley F sold 2,835 shares for $2.16 per share. The transaction valued at 6,133 led to the insider holds 185,090 shares of the business.

DEBONIS TODD sold 12,094 shares of PXLW for $26,164 on Aug 18. The President and CEO now owns 1,388,701 shares after completing the transaction at $2.16 per share. On May 19, another insider, DEBONIS TODD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,803 shares for $2.08 each. As a result, the insider received 26,574 and left with 1,400,795 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXLW has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5972, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2379.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PXLW traded 360.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 498.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.92M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PXLW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 785.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 902.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $17.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.6M to a low estimate of $17.5M. As of the current estimate, Pixelworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.2M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.17M, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PXLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $71.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.1M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.2M and the low estimate is $79.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.