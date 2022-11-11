There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG).

In the latest session, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) closed at $640.02 up 9.82% from its previous closing price of $582.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+57.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666571 shares were traded. TDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $648.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $610.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TransDigm Group Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $661.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $650.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Howley W Nicholas sold 11,500 shares for $528.07 per share. The transaction valued at 6,072,851 led to the insider holds 21,548 shares of the business.

Howley W Nicholas sold 11,500 shares of TDG for $6,819,188 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 21,548 shares after completing the transaction at $592.97 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Staer John, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,650 shares for $604.28 each. As a result, the insider received 2,205,604 and left with 91 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TransDigm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDG has reached a high of $667.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $486.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 563.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 599.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDG has traded an average of 263.40K shares per day and 254.75k over the past ten days. A total of 54.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TDG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.7 and a low estimate of $4.38, while EPS last year was $4.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.18, with high estimates of $4.77 and low estimates of $3.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.25 and $16.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.89. EPS for the following year is $21.35, with 19 analysts recommending between $23.45 and $19.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.51B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, TransDigm Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.3B and the low estimate is $5.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.