There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

The closing price of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) was $0.52 for the day, down -10.88% from the previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0641 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813588 shares were traded. APRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4825.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Seizinger Bernd R. bought 50,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 35,500 led to the insider holds 318,580 shares of the business.

SCHADE CHRISTIAN S bought 37,500 shares of APRE for $24,124 on May 18. The Chairman & CEO now owns 292,616 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Attar Eyal C., who serves as the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider received 62,280 and left with 47,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APRE has reached a high of $5.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1606.

Shares Statistics:

APRE traded an average of 122.21K shares per day over the past three months and 67.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.10M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 973.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 875.45k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.88. EPS for the following year is -$1.22, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$1.99.