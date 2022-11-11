There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) closed the day trading at $1.01 up 11.69% from the previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1057 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676774 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AQST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2019, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on January 03, 2019, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Boyd Peter E. bought 5,000 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050 led to the insider holds 59,532 shares of the business.

BRAENDER LORI J bought 13,761 shares of AQST for $13,211 on Jun 08. The General Counsel now owns 38,761 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Boyd Peter E., who serves as the SVP-Bus. Process & Info. Tech. of the company, bought 2,293 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,201 and bolstered with 54,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQST has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0861, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5225.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AQST traded about 743.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AQST traded about 308.55k shares per day. A total of 53.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.10M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AQST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 1.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 6.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$1.24.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $11.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.9M to a low estimate of $9.7M. As of the current estimate, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.29M, an estimated decrease of -16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.95M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.45M and the low estimate is $33.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.