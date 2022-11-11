There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding BARK Inc. (BARK)

The closing price of BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) was $1.68 for the day, up 2.44% from the previous closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1379505 shares were traded. BARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BARK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On June 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 10, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Meeker Matt bought 11,400 shares for $2.18 per share. The transaction valued at 24,837 led to the insider holds 9,815,086 shares of the business.

Kamenetzky David bought 91,832 shares of BARK for $226,559 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 204,346 shares after completing the transaction at $2.47 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, LEDECKY JONATHAN J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 286,000 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BARK has reached a high of $7.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4104.

Shares Statistics:

BARK traded an average of 1.65M shares per day over the past three months and 823.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.47M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BARK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 7.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BARK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $556.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $507.41M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $690.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.1M and the low estimate is $631.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.