There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)

The closing price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) was $18.59 for the day, up 10.52% from the previous closing price of $16.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725507 shares were traded. CRNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.90 and its Current Ratio is at 15.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On November 23, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Betz Stephen F. sold 3,126 shares for $18.52 per share. The transaction valued at 57,894 led to the insider holds 91,220 shares of the business.

Betz Stephen F. sold 3,126 shares of CRNX for $55,424 on Oct 17. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 94,346 shares after completing the transaction at $17.73 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Betz Stephen F., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,126 shares for $19.64 each. As a result, the insider received 61,395 and left with 97,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 216.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNX has reached a high of $28.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.60.

Shares Statistics:

CRNX traded an average of 279.22K shares per day over the past three months and 279.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 3.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.59% and a Short% of Float of 8.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.54 and -$3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.14. EPS for the following year is -$3.41, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.74 and -$4.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 477.00% from the average estimate.