There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) closed the day trading at $8.15 up 7.24% from the previous closing price of $7.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1449631 shares were traded. MNTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNTV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Legion Partners Asset Manageme bought 497,500 shares for $7.20 per share. The transaction valued at 3,582,945 led to the insider holds 2,046,382 shares of the business.

Legion Partners Asset Manageme bought 275,000 shares of MNTV for $1,941,198 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 1,597,435 shares after completing the transaction at $7.06 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, James Erika H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,103 shares for $7.15 each. As a result, the insider received 43,640 and left with 33,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTV has reached a high of $23.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNTV traded about 2.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNTV traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 148.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.01M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 3.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $121.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.36M to a low estimate of $119.5M. As of the current estimate, Momentive Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.24M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.23M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.35M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $485.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $482.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.79M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $532.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $554.26M and the low estimate is $522M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.