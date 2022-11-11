There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

The closing price of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) was $7.19 for the day, up 17.10% from the previous closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1108704 shares were traded. LPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LPRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.50 and its Current Ratio is at 18.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $13 from $22 previously.

On July 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $8.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $25.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 30, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Flynn John Joseph sold 7,500 shares for $28.32 per share. The transaction valued at 212,393 led to the insider holds 307,500 shares of the business.

Flynn John Joseph sold 30,000 shares of LPRO for $849,574 on Nov 18. The insider now owns 2,611,548 shares after completing the transaction at $28.32 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, Jehl Charles D, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 3,400 shares for $29.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,620 and bolstered with 7,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Open’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPRO has reached a high of $31.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.72.

Shares Statistics:

LPRO traded an average of 949.00K shares per day over the past three months and 1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.98M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LPRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.23M with a Short Ratio of 7.43M, compared to 7.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.3M to a low estimate of $38.61M. As of the current estimate, Open Lending Corporation’s year-ago sales were $54.69M, an estimated decrease of -18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.49M, a decrease of -13.80% over than the figure of -$18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.16M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $215.66M, down -11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $206.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $256.85M and the low estimate is $180.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.