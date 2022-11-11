There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Xunlei Limited (XNET)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) closed the day trading at $1.26 up 17.21% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1450788 shares were traded. XNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3025 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

For a better understanding of XNET, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

As of this moment, Xunlei’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Over the past 52 weeks, XNET has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4998.

Over the past 3-months, XNET traded about 132.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XNET traded about 298k shares per day. A total of 67.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.63M. Insiders hold about 12.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XNET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 407.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 490.15k on Sep 14, 2022.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.