This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CAE Inc. (CAE)

In the latest session, CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) closed at $21.35 up 20.15% from its previous closing price of $17.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050391 shares were traded. CAE stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CAE Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CAE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAE has reached a high of $34.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAE has traded an average of 412.76K shares per day and 309.18k over the past ten days. A total of 317.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.70M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CAE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.11M, compared to 4.56M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CAE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 11, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 04, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.37B and the low estimate is $3.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.