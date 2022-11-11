This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE)

As of close of business last night, Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.56, up 5.41% from its previous closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170761 shares were traded. FRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Hansmeyer Christoph bought 5,541 shares for $1.91 per share. The transaction valued at 10,598 led to the insider holds 33,900 shares of the business.

Hansmeyer Christoph bought 4,359 shares of FRGE for $8,718 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 28,359 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Forge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGE has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1954, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.9894.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRGE traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 431.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.70M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 3.28M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.51M and the low estimate is $106.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.