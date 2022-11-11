This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

In the latest session, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) closed at $56.38 up 11.64% from its previous closing price of $50.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6763921 shares were traded. KKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KKR & Co. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $57 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.

On December 16, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $90.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on December 16, 2021, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares for $14.10 per share. The transaction valued at 81,075,000 led to the insider holds 572,354 shares of the business.

Sorkin David sold 60,000 shares of KKR for $3,416,568 on Aug 16. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 1,474,144 shares after completing the transaction at $56.94 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Cohler Matt, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,710 shares for $52.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 991,485 and bolstered with 86,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KKR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has reached a high of $79.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KKR has traded an average of 3.21M shares per day and 3.33M over the past ten days. A total of 859.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 738.68M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.4M with a Short Ratio of 14.66M, compared to 11.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KKR is 0.62, from 0.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.71 and $3.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.55B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of the current estimate, KKR & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, a decrease of -26.50% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.88B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.23B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.