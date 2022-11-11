This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)

In the latest session, Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) closed at $94.68 up 11.52% from its previous closing price of $84.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1932184 shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Qorvo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $90 from $125 previously.

On October 24, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $90.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when FEGO PAUL J sold 2,413 shares for $85.42 per share. The transaction valued at 206,118 led to the insider holds 31,666 shares of the business.

GARDNER JEFFERY R sold 1,500 shares of QRVO for $133,740 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 29,360 shares after completing the transaction at $89.16 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Stewart Frank P., who serves as the VP, Advanced Cellular of the company, sold 1,224 shares for $100.27 each. As a result, the insider received 122,730 and left with 4,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $163.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QRVO has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1.54M over the past ten days. A total of 105.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.26 and a low estimate of $2.36, while EPS last year was $3.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.65 and $6.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.03. EPS for the following year is $9.83, with 27 analysts recommending between $12.09 and $7.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.88B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.