This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

As of close of business last night, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.04, up 12.27% from its previous closing price of $5.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792439 shares were traded. SCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $11.

On August 02, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on August 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when 5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 562,466 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 2,300,486 led to the insider holds 92,983 shares of the business.

5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 37,534 shares of SCPH for $188,421 on Oct 06. The 10% Owner now owns 112,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $4.75 each. As a result, the insider received 950,000 and left with 113,269 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPH has reached a high of $6.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCPH traded 341.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 115.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.07M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 625.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 115.99k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.2.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.1M and the low estimate is $10.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,944.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.