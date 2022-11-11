Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of BlackRock Inc. (BLK)

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) closed the day trading at $759.81 up 13.47% from the previous closing price of $669.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+90.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1794053 shares were traded. BLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $762.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $700.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $540.

On October 11, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $700 to $585.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $725.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when FINK LAURENCE sold 14,600 shares for $685.58 per share. The transaction valued at 10,009,526 led to the insider holds 549,171 shares of the business.

McCombe Mark sold 1,360 shares of BLK for $1,006,110 on Aug 18. The Senior Managing Director now owns 21,106 shares after completing the transaction at $739.79 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, FINK LAURENCE, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 44,500 shares for $684.61 each. As a result, the insider received 30,465,056 and left with 563,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLK has reached a high of $973.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $503.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 616.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 669.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLK traded about 807.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLK traded about 852.27k shares per day. A total of 151.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.53M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 3.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

BLK’s forward annual dividend rate is 19.52, up from 15.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37. The current Payout Ratio is 42.80% for BLK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.03 and a low estimate of $7.19, while EPS last year was $10.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.58, with high estimates of $8.18 and low estimates of $7.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $34.47 and $33.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.1. EPS for the following year is $33.42, with 13 analysts recommending between $35.44 and $31.74.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $4.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.28B to a low estimate of $4.09B. As of the current estimate, BlackRock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.11B, an estimated decrease of -17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.15B, a decrease of -11.70% over than the figure of -$17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.11B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.37B, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.99B and the low estimate is $17.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.