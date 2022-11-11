Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) closed the day trading at $25.61 up 12.82% from the previous closing price of $22.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5831777 shares were traded. BEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On September 08, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 10,134 shares for $4.21 per share. The transaction valued at 42,641 led to the insider holds 9,990,587 shares of the business.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 44,574 shares of BEN for $189,003 on Nov 07. The Affiliate of Investment Adv. now owns 9,980,453 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who serves as the Affiliate of Investment Adv. of the company, bought 40,694 shares for $4.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 169,767 and bolstered with 9,935,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEN has reached a high of $36.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BEN traded about 3.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BEN traded about 4.58M shares per day. A total of 487.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.00M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.54M with a Short Ratio of 22.38M, compared to 20.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.57%.

Dividends & Splits

BEN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.16, up from 1.09 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71. The current Payout Ratio is 30.30% for BEN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.92B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Franklin Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.23B and the low estimate is $6.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.