Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)

The closing price of IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) was $19.23 for the day, down -1.44% from the previous closing price of $19.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6605100 shares were traded. ISEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ISEE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $30 previously.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when SBLENDORIO GLENN sold 50,000 shares for $23.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,150,500 led to the insider holds 179,689 shares of the business.

Westby Keith sold 72,916 shares of ISEE for $1,744,151 on Nov 01. The SVP & COO now owns 69,128 shares after completing the transaction at $23.92 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Simms Christopher Paul, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 12,272 shares for $11.25 each. As a result, the insider received 138,060 and left with 28,547 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISEE has reached a high of $24.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.59.

Shares Statistics:

ISEE traded an average of 6.04M shares per day over the past three months and 3.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.25M. Shares short for ISEE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.6M with a Short Ratio of 9.00M, compared to 9.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.62, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$2.12.