Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) closed the day trading at $75.80 up 4.25% from the previous closing price of $72.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662789 shares were traded. RYAAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RYAAY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on March 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $107.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryanair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAAY has reached a high of $125.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RYAAY traded about 508.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RYAAY traded about 441.12k shares per day. A total of 226.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.66M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 442.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 612.25k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RYAAY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 26, 2015 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 27, 2015 when the company split stock in a 975:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.95 and a low estimate of $4.73, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.04 and $5.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.49. EPS for the following year is $6.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.55 and $5.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.58B, up 81.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.43B and the low estimate is $11.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.