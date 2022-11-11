Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) closed the day trading at $242.74 up 9.58% from the previous closing price of $221.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+21.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610003 shares were traded. WST stock price reached its highest trading level at $243.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $232.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $250 from $385 previously.

On November 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $350.

On October 14, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $300.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on October 14, 2020, with a $300 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Birkett Bernard sold 14,174 shares for $341.19 per share. The transaction valued at 4,836,074 led to the insider holds 795 shares of the business.

Abraham Silji sold 5,374 shares of WST for $1,848,306 on Aug 01. The Chief Digital & Trans Officer now owns 3,201 shares after completing the transaction at $343.93 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Lai Quintin J, who serves as the VP Corp Development & Strategy of the company, sold 8,016 shares for $371.69 each. As a result, the insider received 2,979,492 and left with 5,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, West’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WST has reached a high of $475.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 255.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 321.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WST traded about 572.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WST traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 74.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 827.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 834.7k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

WST’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.36. The current Payout Ratio is 8.50% for WST, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.22 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $2.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.13 and $8.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.94. EPS for the following year is $9.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $10.24 and $8.05.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $739.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $792.7M to a low estimate of $652M. As of the current estimate, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $730.8M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $745.75M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $787.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $704.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.83B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.