TMHC (Taylor Morrison Home Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) closed at $28.18 up 9.78% from its previous closing price of $25.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2229417 shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $29.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Steffens Louis bought 11,000 shares for $23.07 per share. The transaction valued at 253,770 led to the insider holds 44,667 shares of the business.

Terracciano Joseph sold 794 shares of TMHC for $24,693 on Mar 09. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $31.10 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Terracciano Joseph, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 684 shares for $29.22 each. As a result, the insider received 19,986 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $35.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMHC has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 112.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.17M. Shares short for TMHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 6.48M, compared to 5.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.62 and a low estimate of $2.77, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.99 and $9.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.54. EPS for the following year is $5.83, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.36 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.39B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, a decrease of -13.80% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.39B and the low estimate is $5.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.