The closing price of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) was $0.16 for the day, down -41.02% from the previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1137 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3866999 shares were traded. GROM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2530 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1385.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GROM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROM has reached a high of $3.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6678.

Shares Statistics:

GROM traded an average of 409.54K shares per day over the past three months and 225.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.73M. Insiders hold about 16.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GROM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 297.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 417.85k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.3M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16M and the low estimate is $8.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.