Update from Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD): A steady trajectory

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) closed the day trading at $231.33 up 10.36% from the previous closing price of $209.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+21.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1533027 shares were traded. LAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $233.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $218.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LAD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $345.

On May 21, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $420 to $460.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on February 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $310.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when McIntyre Shauna sold 180 shares for $241.34 per share. The transaction valued at 43,440 led to the insider holds 1,839 shares of the business.

DEBOER SIDNEY B bought 1,000 shares of LAD for $268,428 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 36,735 shares after completing the transaction at $268.43 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, McIntyre Shauna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 135 shares for $271.55 each. As a result, the insider received 36,659 and left with 2,019 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lithia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAD has reached a high of $349.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 220.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 275.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAD traded about 437.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAD traded about 475.43k shares per day. A total of 27.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.80M. Shares short for LAD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 2.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.96%.

Dividends & Splits

LAD’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.68, up from 1.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.68 and a low estimate of $8.45, while EPS last year was $11.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.32, with high estimates of $10.82 and low estimates of $8.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $46.75 and $43.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $45.2. EPS for the following year is $36.58, with 12 analysts recommending between $43 and $27.97.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $7.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.28B to a low estimate of $6.8B. As of the current estimate, Lithia Motors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.31B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.15B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.9B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.83B, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.53B and the low estimate is $26.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.