Update from Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS): A steady trajectory

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) closed the day trading at $93.23 up 8.98% from the previous closing price of $85.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3477089 shares were traded. SWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SWKS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $95.

On September 13, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $120.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on September 13, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Durham Karilee A sold 5,858 shares for $112.26 per share. The transaction valued at 657,621 led to the insider holds 10,130 shares of the business.

GRIFFIN LIAM sold 10,000 shares of SWKS for $1,400,000 on Mar 29. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 52,711 shares after completing the transaction at $140.00 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, GRIFFIN LIAM, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $140.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,400,000 and left with 62,711 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skyworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWKS has reached a high of $165.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SWKS traded about 1.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SWKS traded about 2.31M shares per day. A total of 160.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.86M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SWKS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 4.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

SWKS’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.48, up from 1.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for SWKS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.96 and a low estimate of $2.75, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.47 and low estimates of $2.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.17 and $9.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.05. EPS for the following year is $11.42, with 30 analysts recommending between $13.53 and $9.8.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $1.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.11B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.11B and the low estimate is $5.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.