Update from SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM): A steady trajectory

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) closed the day trading at $15.07 up 9.36% from the previous closing price of $13.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2514434 shares were traded. SSRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SSRM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Beckman Steward John sold 5,400 shares for $14.16 per share. The transaction valued at 76,464 led to the insider holds 135,605 shares of the business.

Ebbett John sold 1,049 shares of SSRM for $15,662 on Oct 03. The EVP, Growth and Innovation now owns 17,681 shares after completing the transaction at $14.93 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Beckman Steward John, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,400 shares for $14.20 each. As a result, the insider received 76,680 and left with 141,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SSR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SSRM traded about 1.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SSRM traded about 1.8M shares per day. A total of 212.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.44M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SSRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 7.13M, compared to 7.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

SSRM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.28, up from 0.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $315.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.24M to a low estimate of $252M. As of the current estimate, SSR Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $322.85M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.48M, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $394.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $394.48M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.