Update from Target Hospitality Corp. (TH): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) was $12.90 for the day, up 6.17% from the previous closing price of $12.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 928829 shares were traded. TH stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 126.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Kelley John Travis bought 3,400 shares for $6.01 per share. The transaction valued at 20,434 led to the insider holds 16,091 shares of the business.

Schrenk Troy C. sold 21,000 shares of TH for $126,000 on Mar 15. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 25,383 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Archer James B., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 35,676 shares for $5.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,786 and bolstered with 1,222,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TH has reached a high of $15.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.55.

Shares Statistics:

TH traded an average of 703.21K shares per day over the past three months and 644.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.45M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 4.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 20.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $518.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $505M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $509.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $291.34M, up 75.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $615.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $661.1M and the low estimate is $577.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.