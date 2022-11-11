What shareholders can do to beat the market with 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) stock

As of close of business last night, 2seventy bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.00, up 8.49% from its previous closing price of $15.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737769 shares were traded. TSVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On February 10, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when Gregory Philip D sold 2,407 shares for $16.23 per share. The transaction valued at 39,072 led to the insider holds 104,388 shares of the business.

Leschly Nick sold 5,499 shares of TSVT for $89,263 on Aug 05. The President and CEO now owns 545,985 shares after completing the transaction at $16.23 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Baird William D III, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,152 shares for $16.23 each. As a result, the insider received 67,397 and left with 83,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSVT has reached a high of $42.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSVT traded 354.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 407.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.26M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TSVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 2.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.4 and a low estimate of -$2.14, while EPS last year was -$2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.67, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.42 and -$9.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.62. EPS for the following year is -$5.96, with 5 analysts recommending between -$4.72 and -$7.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $12.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.1M to a low estimate of $7.6M. As of the current estimate, 2seventy bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.26M, an estimated decrease of -37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.92M, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.31M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.52M, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.71M and the low estimate is $52.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.