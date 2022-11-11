What shareholders can do to beat the market with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) stock

In the latest session, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) closed at $47.64 up 7.83% from its previous closing price of $44.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4920563 shares were traded. AEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 518.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agnico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has reached a high of $67.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEM has traded an average of 3.00M shares per day and 4.33M over the past ten days. A total of 456.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 455.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.5M with a Short Ratio of 11.50M, compared to 14.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEM is 1.60, from 1.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.93B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 57.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $57.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 60.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.32B and the low estimate is $7.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.