What shareholders can do to beat the market with Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) stock

In the latest session, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) closed at $99.04 up 11.21% from its previous closing price of $89.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3356842 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Expedia Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Dolgen Jonathan L sold 1,000 shares for $101.55 per share. The transaction valued at 101,554 led to the insider holds 37,779 shares of the business.

Soliday Lance A sold 636 shares of EXPE for $72,532 on Aug 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 8,949 shares after completing the transaction at $114.04 per share. On May 18, another insider, Menendez-Cambo Patricia, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 800 shares for $123.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,097 and bolstered with 1,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $217.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXPE has traded an average of 2.54M shares per day and 3.38M over the past ten days. A total of 157.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.32M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 7.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.84 and a low estimate of $3.14, while EPS last year was $3.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $2.58 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.97 and $5.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.24. EPS for the following year is $9.26, with 29 analysts recommending between $11.8 and $7.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.59B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3.4B. As of the current estimate, Expedia Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.96B, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.71B, an increase of 19.10% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.6B, up 36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $12.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.