What shareholders can do to beat the market with RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) stock

As of close of business last night, RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.98, up 26.18% from its previous closing price of $17.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517017 shares were traded. RAPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RAPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.00 and its Current Ratio is at 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On December 09, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $61.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on December 09, 2021, with a $61 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when HO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares for $22.32 per share. The transaction valued at 111,600 led to the insider holds 47,650 shares of the business.

HO WILLIAM sold 2,000 shares of RAPT for $43,040 on Oct 13. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 52,650 shares after completing the transaction at $21.52 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, HO WILLIAM, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $28.13 each. As a result, the insider received 70,325 and left with 53,035 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 197.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAPT has reached a high of $40.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RAPT traded 315.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 268.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.93M. Shares short for RAPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 2.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 13.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.28 and -$2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.72. EPS for the following year is -$3.33, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.11 and -$3.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81M, down -40.50% from the average estimate.