What shareholders can do to beat the market with SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) stock

In the latest session, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) closed at $130.67 up 15.13% from its previous closing price of $113.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+17.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562764 shares were traded. SITE stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 118.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $189.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $129.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when BLACK DOUG sold 9,591 shares for $105.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,015,111 led to the insider holds 536,007 shares of the business.

BLACK DOUG sold 9,544 shares of SITE for $1,102,714 on Sep 14. The CEO now owns 525,598 shares after completing the transaction at $115.54 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, BLACK DOUG, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 9,457 shares for $139.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,316,225 and left with 523,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SiteOne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITE has reached a high of $254.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SITE has traded an average of 316.90K shares per day and 414.46k over the past ten days. A total of 45.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.35M. Shares short for SITE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.73 and $5.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.55. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.48 and $3.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.1B and the low estimate is $3.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.