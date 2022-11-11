What shareholders can do to beat the market with The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) stock

As of close of business last night, The E.W. Scripps Company’s stock clocked out at $12.79, up 23.10% from its previous closing price of $10.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556245 shares were traded. SSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $20 previously.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 11, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Scripps William A. Jr. bought 15 shares for $12.26 per share. The transaction valued at 184 led to the insider holds 115 shares of the business.

Scripps William A. bought 101,496 shares of SSP for $1,244,341 on Nov 03. The 10% Owner now owns 635,962 shares after completing the transaction at $12.26 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Robert P. Scripps, Jr. Irrevoc, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 37,862 shares for $12.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 464,188 and bolstered with 284,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSP has reached a high of $23.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SSP traded 221.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 244.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.83M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SSP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SSP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 23, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1127:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $635.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $638.94M to a low estimate of $631.5M. As of the current estimate, The E.W. Scripps Company’s year-ago sales were $555.24M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $760.23M, an increase of 22.20% over than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $773M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $745M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.28B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.