Which analyst expects Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) closed at $1.79 up 73.79% from its previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2172796 shares were traded. EEIQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Elite Education Group International Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EEIQ has reached a high of $4.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2476, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7855.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EEIQ has traded an average of 12.32K shares per day and 16.19k over the past ten days. A total of 10.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.64M. Insiders hold about 64.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EEIQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 27.44k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.26M to a low estimate of $7.26M. As of the current estimate, Elite Education Group International Limited’s year-ago sales were $5.34M, an estimated increase of 35.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.26M, an increase of 35.90% over than the figure of $35.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.26M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EEIQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.34M, up 35.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.34M and the low estimate is $5.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -26.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.