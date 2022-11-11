Which analyst expects MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) closed at $35.33 up 12.12% from its previous closing price of $31.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788650 shares were traded. MXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MaxLinear Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $66.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on December 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Torgerson William sold 15,704 shares for $52.68 per share. The transaction valued at 827,353 led to the insider holds 69,982 shares of the business.

Torgerson William sold 16,000 shares of MXL for $898,054 on Mar 10. The VP/GM, Broadband Group now owns 85,686 shares after completing the transaction at $56.13 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Torgerson William, who serves as the VP/GM, Broadband Group of the company, sold 26 shares for $61.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,600 and left with 101,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MaxLinear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXL has reached a high of $77.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MXL has traded an average of 612.18K shares per day and 588.16k over the past ten days. A total of 78.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.61M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MXL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.92M with a Short Ratio of 6.56M, compared to 6.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.83% and a Short% of Float of 12.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $289.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $290.4M to a low estimate of $285.6M. As of the current estimate, MaxLinear Inc.’s year-ago sales were $247.89M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $279.28M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $287.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892.4M, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.