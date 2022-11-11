Which analyst expects Vericel Corporation (VCEL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Vericel Corporation’s stock clocked out at $22.41, up 26.97% from its previous closing price of $17.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1349523 shares were traded. VCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VCEL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when SIEGAL JONATHAN sold 331 shares for $25.47 per share. The transaction valued at 8,431 led to the insider holds 875 shares of the business.

GILMAN STEVEN C sold 900 shares of VCEL for $27,846 on Apr 29. The Director now owns 5,200 shares after completing the transaction at $30.94 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Hopper Jonathan Mark, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 16,738 shares for $41.43 each. As a result, the insider received 693,431 and left with 45,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCEL has reached a high of $46.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VCEL traded 476.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 597.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.84M. Shares short for VCEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.79M, compared to 7.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.04% and a Short% of Float of 20.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.18M, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225.63M and the low estimate is $208.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.