3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $9.25 in the prior trading day, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) closed at $10.02, up 8.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2061030 shares were traded. DDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DDD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 01, 2022, Lake Street reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $29.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Johnson Andrew Martin sold 6,767 shares for $10.06 per share. The transaction valued at 68,076 led to the insider holds 186,221 shares of the business.

HULL CHARLES W sold 26,386 shares of DDD for $288,803 on Jun 08. The EVP & CTO (Regenerative Med) now owns 51,634 shares after completing the transaction at $10.95 per share. On May 26, another insider, KEVER JIM D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 106,500 and bolstered with 404,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has reached a high of $26.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.17M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DDD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10M with a Short Ratio of 9.86M, compared to 11.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $591.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $555.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $615.64M, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $601.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $653.2M and the low estimate is $570.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.